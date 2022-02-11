A Guam man is being held in custody in a detention center in Los Angeles after he was picked up on a federal warrant issued by District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Ronald Artero Pereira appeared virtually from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday to admit that he relapsed and went on a drug binge after he was released from custody last November.

Defense attorney John Gorman told the court that Pereira, a former officer with the Guam Department of Corrections, admitted to the violations filed by U.S. Probation Services.

The violations include missing multiple drug tests, submitting a diluted urine sample, testing positive for methamphetamine, failing to attend substance abuse treatment and traveling outside of Nevada district without permission.

Pereira currently is serving three years of supervised release in connection with a federal drug conviction.

He was jailed last year for testing positive multiple times for illicit drug use, Post files state.

Gorman told the court Pereira is working on his drug abuse problem.

"He wants to move forward," said Gorman.

"Some (treatment) you've completed and relapsed, and some you have not completed," Bordallo said. "After your release we will work with you to get drug treatment. You've got to keep fighting and work it one day at a time. Don't give up."

Pereira will go before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, who will determine how much time he will serve after admitting to the violations.

It was said in court that Pereira faces three to nine months in prison. The parties agreed he should have to spend only three months behind bars.

Drug smuggling

Pereira was arrested Feb. 1, 2017, when he reported to work at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao and was searched.

Pereira emptied his pockets on a table at the entrance but then took one item back and tried to put it in his mouth. A struggle ensued with another corrections officer who tried to stop him. The item was a dollar bill concealing methamphetamine.

During a search of Pereira's vehicle, authorities found a Sig Sauer pistol, meth pipes and individual packets of meth marked with letters identifying inmates who were to receive the drugs. In all, 26.93 grams of meth was recovered, with a purity of 98%.