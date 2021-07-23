Ex-professor to get September trial in bid-rigging case

A former University of Guam researcher and professor accused of rigging bids for federally funded projects will go to trial in the District Court of Guam in the coming months.

Thomas Marler and co-defendant Jayanika Lawrence had their case heard virtually before Senior Judge John Coughenour on Thursday.

The defendants waived their appearance at the hearing.

The jury selection is scheduled to begin on Sept. 7.

The case for co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee, was separated and he will get a his own trial.

He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 2.

The three were indicted on charges that include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Bart Lawrence and Marler were longtime friends, the superseding indictment states, and Jayanika Lawrence and her father participated in the bid-rigging scheme as alleged co-conspirators.