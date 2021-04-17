Ex-Public Health employee indicted in theft of SNAP benefits

A former employee of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, which administers the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called food stamps, has been charged with theft of SNAP benefits.

A Superior Court grand jury on Friday handed down an indictment against Sharon Afaisen Chargualaf, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The jury determined there is reasonable cause to charge Chargualaf with theft as a second-degree felony and unlawful use of SNAP benefits as a third-degree felony. Each charge carries a special allegation of crime against the community.

Chargualaf also was indicted on charges of tampering with government records as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Chargualaf is accused of fraud in connection with the SNAP benefits of Peter John Chargualaf during her employment at Public Health.

The SNAP program benefited 20,017 Guam households with food assistance in the 2020 budget year. Recently, the program saw an increase in maximum monthly allotments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The defendant will make her first appearance and enter a formal plea of guilty or not guilty at her arraignment hearing scheduled for April 30.

In 2018, two Public Health employees were indicted in connection with food stamp fraud.

Jennifer D.C. Topacio, 46, and Yolanda C. Digoman, 62, both were employed as nutrition assistants with DPHSS when the fraud occurred.

Topacio received a one-year suspended prison sentence in February 2020.

Digoman's one-year prison sentence was also suspended, so she and Topacio didn't have to spend time in prison.