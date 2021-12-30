A former sailor who admitted to possessing and sharing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children while he was stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam wants the federal government to cover the transportation expenses for him to travel from Florida to Guam for his sentencing.

Austin Dodge, 23, who pleaded guilty to advertising material involving child pornography, has since been discharged from the military.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The defendant is indigent and is financially unable to provide the necessary transportation to appear in Guam on the date for his appearance,” defense attorney William Gavras stated in a motion filed in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday. “Defendant prays that the Court grant his motion for expenses directing the United States Marshal Service to provide defendant with one-way transportation from his home in Florida to Guam and for per diem expenses.”

The defense recommends Dodge serve 46 to 57 months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney April Owen recommends 84 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Child porn

According to court documents, undercover agents with the FBI posed as someone online involved in trading child porn using the LiveMe app. The free social media app allows users to broadcast live video online.

On April 22, 2020, investigators were granted access to a private group on the app where they were given a link to about 18 videos of young girls posing naked and engaged in sexual activity.

They tracked the person who sent the link to an address on Naval Base Guam.

A search warrant was executed June 4, 2020, and investigators seized electronic devices that contained other explicit videos.

Dodge admitted to federal investigators that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked minor girls between the ages of 10 and 17, documents state.

Dodge will also have to register as a sex offender.