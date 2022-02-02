Former Navy sailor Austin Dodge will find out his fate in the District Court of Guam today.

Dodge, 23, admitted to advertising material involving child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood for a continued sentencing via Zoom from Florida.

Federal prosecutors called the case the first indictment in the island's district involving advertising child pornography and asked that the defendant get 84-months for his crime.

Dodge’s attorney, William Gavras, asked the court that his client get a 46 to 57 months sentence noting that he had an adverse childhood experience.

The sentencing was delayed last month after the chief judge brought up inconsistencies for those being federally prosecuted against in child pornography-related cases.

Undercover

An FBI undercover investigation led authorities to Dodge, who possessed and shared more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children while he was stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam.

He admitted to federal investigators that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked minor girls between the ages of 10 and 17, according to Post files.