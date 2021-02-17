Ex-soldier cleared of rape charges

A former Guam National Guard soldier has been cleared of all allegations that he sexually abused two young girls known to him.

Jason Susuico appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday where his case was dismissed without prejudice.

“The people were unable to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio, who filed the request to have the case tossed out for now. “The girls recanted their statements.”

The prosecution told the court that they are investigating to find out if the alleged victims were pressured into taking back the allegations.

New charges related to the alleged incidents could be filed at a later time.

The court also granted defense attorney Randall Cunliffe’s request to have Susuico’s record be expunged, which means the allegations will no longer be in his criminal record.

He was scheduled to go to trial next week.

Susuico, who has since retired from the Guam Guard as a sergeant first class, was accused of sexually abusing two girls, ages 12 and 17, who are known to him on multiple occasions. He was charged with first- second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.