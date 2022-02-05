Ex-soldier gets 10 years in attempted child enticement case

Former Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher De Leon Guerrero was taken into federal custody Friday after being sentenced to serve 10 years in a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

A jury convicted him of two counts of attempted enticement of a minor.

De Leon Guerrero, 30, was accused of attempting to have sex with a girl, 13, that he met online who turned out to be an undercover agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

He will serve five years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.