A Superior Court of Guam jury took less than two hours to return with a not guilty verdict in the rape trial against former UFC fighter Jon Walter Cruz Tuck, 36.

Tuck was acquitted of the allegations that he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman near the Westin chapel in Tumon in March 2020.

The jury deliberated Friday afternoon and came back with the not guilty verdict on all charges to include three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Tuck’s attorney, Randall Cunliffe, said his client was in tears, hugged him and thanked him after Judge Maria Cenzon announced the jury’s unanimous decision.

“Obviously, we are very happy and thankful for the jury’s verdict. It’s never fun sitting in a courtroom and going through that kind of a thing. Very emotional for Mr. Tuck. It’s been a tough 14 months for him and his family,” Cunliffe said. “I don’t know what they hung their hat on. I’m just glad they hung their hat the right way.”

Tuck did not provide a comment to the media as he exited the courthouse with his family.

“The jury just didn’t find that there was enough evidence to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and there is nothing more that we can say. We’ve done our best and the prosecution presented all of the evidence that we had, and if that was the jury’s verdict then we can only stand by it,” said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. “(The victim) was very strong to face her attacker. The not guilty verdict doesn’t mean that it did not happen to her.”

No word yet whether Tuck plans to return to mixed martial arts now that he’s been cleared of the crime.

The trial lasted about four days before both parties presented their closing arguments.

Closing arguments

“No means no,” prosecuting attorney Canto said during closing arguments Friday morning. “No matter what you do in life. No matter what your position is. That doesn’t give you license to disrespect a woman. That doesn’t give you license to force yourself on them.”

The prosecutor told the jury that the evidence would show that the pair had sex.

“He forced himself on a 21-year-old woman … who had three drinks in a span of 30 minutes. (The victim) told you she told him no three times,” she said. “She did resist and with her tiny 83-pound frame, of course, she was unable to resist the defendant. You see for yourself the defendant’s height and muscular physical attributes.”

Canto asked the jury to find Tuck guilty of the crime.

However, Cunliffe argued that his client was not guilty.

“This case is about credibility. Is (the victim) telling the truth?” Cunliffe said. “My client’s fate lies in your determination of what part of (the victim’s) testimony is true.”

He reminded the jury of the victim’s testimony that she came to the island for vacation and for work.

“She said on the witness stand that Mr. Tuck was acting aggressively with the dancers,” he said. “She said on the witness stand that he acted like he owned the place. On cross-examination I asked, 'did you tell that to police?' … she didn’t tell them that. Why not? Well, that makes John look like a bad guy. Did it happen? That’s for you to decide. She said 'I had 14 months and had time to think about it and remembered more.' Now she remembers it. Why? Because it helps her case. It helps her look like a victim because he’s a bad guy.”