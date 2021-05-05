The 21-year-old woman who alleged she was raped by a former UFC fighter from Guam will return to the island to testify during trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jury selection and trial for defendant Jonathan Walter Cruz Tuck, 36, is set to begin May 12 before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas told the court during a status hearing held Tuesday that the victim would be back on Guam this weekend.

“I am just assuming she is going to be completed with any quarantine restrictions?” said Cenzon.

“I believe so, your honor,” San Nicolas said.

Allegations

Tuck was arrested in March 2020 after being accused of raping a woman in Tumon.

She allegedly told officers she thought they were going to smoke when Tuck brought her to a corner near the Pearl by the Sea wedding chapel in Tumon, allegedly pushed her against the wall and took off her clothes.

The defendant sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

The woman said she was unable to escape or push him away. Tuck then allegedly turned her around and raped her from behind.

He then introduced himself by name and told the victim, "No one can know – due to my work," documents state.

Police reviewed the video, in which the woman's friend is seen telling the suspect, in part, "She was not expecting you to pull her pants down" and sexually assault her, documents state.

Tuck allegedly responded, "I did not just go straight up into that; we were playing around."

He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.