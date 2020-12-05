Former UFC fighter Jonathan Walter Cruz Tuck awaits a decision from a Superior Court of Guam judge on his request to have his house arrest restrictions lifted.

Tuck was arrested in March after being accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Tumon.

“Defendant Tuck would like to be able to help his wife with the shopping, taking the children to medical appointments, taking them out for exercise and to get out of the confines of their small apartment, but cannot do so because of the house arrest restrictions,” according to the motion to modify conditions of probation filed by defense attorney Randy Cunliffe. “Tuck has no objections to a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as he does not intend to be going out at any event during those evening hours.”

The defense argues that the prosecution has made no showing that the defendant is a risk for failing to appear at his court hearings or that he poses a danger to the community.

The prosecution has not filed an objection to the request.

Judge Maria Cenzon took the motion under advisement following a hearing held on Nov. 3.

A decision has not been made.

Tuck is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 22 to find out when his case could go to trial.

Allegations

Tuck was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to police on March 4.

She told police she had just finished eating with a friend in Tumon early that morning when the suspect walked up to her in the hallway near Jardee's restaurant, grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her out to the parking lot, documents state.

The woman asked where they were going, and Tuck said, "Don't worry about it," documents state. She told officers she thought they were going to smoke when Tuck brought her to the far-right corner of the Pearl by the Sea chapel.

Tuck allegedly pushed her against the wall and took off her clothes. The woman, in fear, told him to stop, but he refused, documents state.

She also told him she was on her menstrual cycle when the suspect reached into her underwear and pulled out her tampon, documents state.

Tuck then digitally penetrated the victim's genital area before he forced her to have sex, documents state.

The woman said she was unable to escape or push him away. Tuck then allegedly turned her around, digitally penetrated and raped her from behind.

The alleged incident lasted about five minutes, the woman told authorities.

Tuck then introduced himself by name and told the victim, "No one can know, due to my work," documents state.

The woman returned to the restaurant with her friend, who then confronted Tuck. The confrontation was caught on the building's surveillance cameras, documents state.

Police reviewed the video, in which the woman's friend is seen telling the suspect, in part, "She was not expecting you to pull her pants down" and sexually assault her, documents state.

Tuck allegedly responded, "I did not just go straight up into that, we were playing around."

When the woman's friend was later interviewed by police, she said the alleged victim appeared frightened and confused when she returned from her encounter with Tuck, and was quiet and shivering. The friend said she brought the woman into the restroom, where she started crying uncontrollably and said Tuck had raped her.