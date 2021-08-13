A former University of Guam researcher and professor faces up to 30 years in federal prison after he and two co-defendants admitted their roles in a scheme to rig bids for federally funded projects at UOG.

Former UOG professor Thomas Marler, 62; John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee; and Jayanika Lawrence, 33, Bart Lawrence’s daughter, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

“I plead guilty, your honor,” said Marler. He admitted to certain charges in his superseding indictment that include conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He faces a maximum fine of $1.5 million.

Marler is scheduled back in court on Sept. 14 for a status hearing.

“Guilty, your honor,” said Bart Lawrence, who admitted to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1.25 million fine.

Bart Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16. His defense counsel will ask the chief judge permission to have him appear virtually from Oregon for that hearing.

His daughter was the only one who got a deal with the government that did not include any of the charges in the superseding indictment.

Jayanika Lawrence instead admitted to the allegations in an information that was filed just the day prior to her admission in court.

“Guilty,” said Jayanika Lawrence, who was charged with cutting trees on U.S. lands as a misdemeanor.

According to her plea agreement, Jayanika Lawrence was involved in federally funded UOG project work in areas bordering the Guam National Wildlife Refuge in January 2014. It was said in court that she did not know what her father and Marler were "doing behind the scenes."

She faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. But, it was said in court that she could serve one year of probation. Her sentencing date is set for Nov. 10.

All three defendants will remain out of prison pending sentencing.

Bid rigging scheme

The scheme happened between November 2013 and June 2015.

Marler conspired with the Lawrences and others to rig bids for federally funded project work in connection with cooperative agreements between the Navy and UOG, court documents state.

Marler and Bart Lawrence had been longtime friends and associates in Guam, and Bart’s wife worked for Marler at the university.

Along with being a professor, Marler was a principal investigator for certain federally funded cooperative agreements at UOG, which required him to solicit bids for grant work from at least three companies and award the project to the lowest responsive bidder.

Marler awarded the projects to Isla Paraiso, a company nominally owned by his wife, but was in fact operated and controlled by him, documents state.

The former professor then produced fraudulent bids from other companies with prices higher than his to make the award appear legitimate and to guarantee he would get the grant work.

The Lawrences had started an environmental consulting company, Sansar Environmental Consulting, and worked together on project bids submitted to Marler for UOG administered project work.

Marler approached Bart Lawrence asking if he could use Sansar as one of the three required bids under the UOG procurement rules to ultimately award the work to his company, Isla Paraiso.

Bart Lawrence agreed to have Marler use Sansar to rig the bids, documents state.

Marler created and submitted fictitious bids for Sansar and other Guam-based companies in order to make the award to his company appear legitimate.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Marler awarded 41 contracts for Cooperative Ecosystem Studies Unit-related project work to Sansar and Isla Paraiso.

Wire fraud

On June 8, 2014, Marler had a check written payable to him in the amount of $24,000 from the Isla Paraiso’s checking account and had the money deposited into separate savings accounts he controlled. Court documents state Marler knew that the funds in the checking account were proceeds of wire fraud.

From November 2014 to June 2015, Marler and Jayanika Lawrence conspired to commit money laundering, and were accused of transferring the wire fraud proceeds to Jayanika Lawrence’s personal bank account, documents state.

She was then accused of transferring the money to a business account under Sansar, which was later withdrawn by Bart Lawrence’s wife and distributed to Marler and others.

The transactions were designed to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source, ownership or control of the proceeds of wire fraud, documents state.