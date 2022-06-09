Ex-UOG professor who rigged bids released from prison early

A former professor at the University of Guam convicted for his part in a bid-rigging scheme was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons five months early.

Thomas E. Marler, 63, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, was set get complete his prison term in November of this year.

He had been held in a facility in Hawaii since January.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The federal prison reported on Wednesday that he was no longer in their custody.

Court records state Marler was eligible for early release to home confinement via the CARES Act and the Elderly Offender Act.

He filed a notice in the District Court of Guam that he changed his address from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center to his relative’s address in Carthage, Mississippi.

Marler will also serve two years of supervised release.

Marler asked the court to amend his conditions of supervised release to allow him to travel to the Philippines where he has maintained a UOG research facility so that he could continue his research concerning Guam’s native tree species, and to continue regular checkups with his doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital where had his skin cancer surgery performed in April 2021, court documents state.

Judge Alex Munson denied the request stating Marler won’t be prohibited from traveling once he begins supervised release, but he will need to get permission from the court or the U.S. Probation Office.

Scheme

An indictment was handed down against Marler in August 2019.

The scheme was carried out between November 2013 and June 2015.

His co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee from Gresham, Oregon, was sentenced separately to spend four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

John Lawrence's daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, 33, was sentenced to one year of probation after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. land, as a misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

Marler conspired with the Lawrences and others to rig bids for federally funded project work in connection with cooperative agreements between the U.S. Navy and UOG, Post files state.