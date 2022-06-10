A former professor at the University of Guam convicted in a bid-rigging scheme was released five months early by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Thomas E. Marler, 63, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, was set to complete his prison term in November of this year.

He had been held in a facility in Hawaii since January.

The federal prison reported Wednesday that he was no longer in custody.

Court records state Marler was eligible for early release to home confinement via the CARES Act and the Elderly Offender Act.

Marler had been sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison.

He filed a notice in the District Court of Guam that he changed his address from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center to a relative’s address in Carthage, Mississippi.

Marler also will serve two years of supervised release.

Marler asked the court to amend his conditions of supervised release to allow him to travel to the Philippines.

No facility in the Philippines

He told the court he has maintained a UOG research facility so that he could continue his research concerning Guam’s native tree species, and to continue regular checkups with his doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital, where his skin cancer surgery was performed in April 2021, court documents state.

UOG officials, however, confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that UOG does not have such a facility in the Philippines.

Judge Alex Munson denied the request, stating Marler won’t be prohibited from traveling once he begins supervised release, but he will need to get permission from the court or the U.S. Probation Office.

Scheme

Marler was indicted in August 2019.

His co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee from Gresham, Oregon, was sentenced separately to spend four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

John Lawrence's daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, 33, was sentenced to one year of probation after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. land, as a misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

From November 2014 to June 2015, Marler conspired with John Lawrence and Jayanika Lawrence to rig bids for federally funded project work pursuant to cooperative agreements between the federal government and UOG.

During this time, Marler was a professor at the university, as well as the principal investigator for certain federally funded cooperative agreements in which his responsibilities included bidding out and awarding project work in compliance with UOG’s procurement process.

Fictitious bids

However, instead of soliciting bids from the Guam community, Marler produced fictitious bids in order to make the procurement process appear legitimate and awarded the project work to Isla Paraiso, a company controlled by Marler, and to Sansar Consulting, a company owned by Jayanika Lawrence and operated with the help of John Lawrence, Marler’s longtime friend and associate, according to the Justice Department.

During the time of the conspiracy, Marler and his co-defendants fraudulently obtained over $200,000 in project work, the Justice Department added.