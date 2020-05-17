Ex-Yona mayor has been in prison for 234 days

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas has been detained by the Department of Corrections for a total of 234 days.

That’s according to court documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Friday that requests the court hold a hearing to discuss Blas’ pending motion to get out of prison until his sentencing hearing later this year.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano argues Blas should temporarily be released from detention to prepare for sentencing and deal with other personal matters, including his health and creditors, before he begins his time in the Bureau of Prisons.

Blas had hoped to be released from prison on April 6 until his sentencing hearing, Post files state. However, the court had not scheduled a hearing or filed a response to his request.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro has stated Blas is a danger to the community.

Sentencing is currently set for June 18.

Blas has pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office.

The mailboxes were used for drug dealing, the prosecution had alleged.