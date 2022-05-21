Former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas is a free man.

Blas, 60, was convicted of extortion in a drug-dealing case uncovered by federal authorities in 2019.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons reported that Blas was released from custody April 15, about one month ahead of his May 10 scheduled release.

In 2019, Blas was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

He will serve three years of supervised release, court records state.

In December 2021, Blas was denied his request to get out of prison early after he cited numerous medical conditions.

The "defendant was a mayor in the village of Yona, who used cluster mailboxes to traffic illegal drugs. ... When (a federal) informant stopped paying bribes, the then-mayor started threatening the informant to the point that the informant had to be relocated for her own safety," District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said in her decision.

She added that Blas' written letter of apology to the people of Guam "fails to say why public corruption and/or drug trafficking are harmful to Guam, indicating that the defendant either lacks remorse or does not comprehend the harmful effects of his actions."

Blas, at the time, told the court his release plan included moving to Hawaii.

On Friday, the federal court unsealed the warrants executed during Blas' arrest in 2019. At the time, federal agents seized his cellphone, multiple computers and documents from the Yona Mayor's Office, and searched his vehicle.

Investigators also seized Joey Terlaje's phone. Terlaje stands accused of exposing a woman to the risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime. Investigators alleged that Terlaje helped Blas when Blas beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.