'Exceeded his authority': Actions on airport, school bidders rescinded

In a unanimous vote, the Guam Contractors Licensing Board on Tuesday rescinded two actions taken by former CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini without formal board approval related to the contractor's license status of Menzies Aviation and Technologies for Tomorrow.

At the special board meeting, CLB investigators said Menzies and TFT didn't have licenses with the board, based on reviews conducted prior to Orsini signing the questioned documents.

This means the board still must resolve the contractor's license requirement for government contractors, and whether it has formally adopted a requirement for a specialty contractor's license.

The board had not met since August 2021.

However, in November and December 2021, Orsini signed and issued separate "findings and decisions" documents on CLB letterhead about Menzies and TFT's contractor's license status, upon the request of two other bidders with pending procurement appeals.

JMI-Edison and G4S Security Systems asked Orsini to issue documents that talked about the status of the two other bidders' contractor's license status, and they used the document to help bolster their procurement appeals with the Office of Public Accountability.

Acting CLB Executive Director Linda Ibanez on Tuesday reminded the board that in August 2019, the board granted Orsini the authority to issue decisions without board approval.

During discussions, board members said it wasn't a blanket delegation of authority.

They said, the moment there were questions about an application, findings or related matters, Orsini was supposed to come to the board for action.

Orsini "exceeded his authority" to issue a document titled "findings and decisions" without board approval and despite questions raised by two bidders, Assistant Attorney General Thomas Keeler said at the special board meeting.

Keeler, counsel for CLB, said Orsini's actions failed to afford the other bidders or other parties the opportunity to appeal those actions before the board.

Acting CLB Chairman Bernard Benavente and other board members unanimously voted to rescind Orsini's "findings and decisions" about the contractor's license status of Menzies Aviation and TFT.

CLB management and staff would still have to complete their findings and investigations into the license status of the two contractors, and then present those findings to the board for action, as early as March 16.

Orsini resigned Feb. 3, at the request of the governor's office, after OPA's procurement decision detailed Orsini's alleged involvement in contractor "fraud" and "misconduct."

OPA rejected Menzies' and G4S' appeals because of the alleged fraudulent documents that Orsini signed and were presented during the appeals process.

The Guam International Airport Authority selected Menzies Aviation as contractor for the operation and maintenance of the airport baggage handling system.

But JMI-Edison, which also responded to the procurement, said Menzies did not have a contractor's license on Guam to work on what JMI-Edison said was a $31 million airport baggage handling system.

"This conclusion was never in doubt, as the system comprises more than 300 units of 480-volt electric motors, nearly a mile of conveyor belts, hundreds of electronic sensors, and numerous 480-volt electrical control panels," JMI-Edison said in a statement hours after the CLB meeting.

GIAA earlier told The Guam Daily Post that it hired Menzies Aviation under emergency procurement because of the still-pending procurement appeal.

JMI-Edison elevated its appeal to the Superior Court of Guam after OPA dismissed it. JMI-Edison said OPA didn't address the reason for its appeal, which was Menzies' lack of a contractor's license.

TFT, meanwhile, was the selected contractor for the Guam Department of Education wireless internet installation project in schools.

G4S said TFT does not possess a contractor's license, but OPA also rejected its appeal because it submitted a similar "findings and decisions" document that Orsini signed without board approval.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola asked CLB managers about the investigation they had done on Menzies, which Arriola said he believes may have been a contractor with GIAA since 2015.

CLB investigators said the two contractors have business licenses, but not contractor's licenses from CLB. They said the document that Orsini issued to JMI-Edison was a result of prior findings because the investigators were in the process of conducting a new review at the time.

DPW's Arriola, an ex-officio member of the CLB board, said a big part of the issue is the label "findings and decisions" in Orsini's letters.

It should have been titled "findings" because the full board had not made a "decision," he said.

JMI-Edison said the "only potential error in the prior investigations were the titles of the documents, and the failure to include the word 'preliminary' in what were otherwise confirmed findings" that could be corrected.

JMI-Edison, in its efforts to challenge the selection of Menzies Aviation, is said to have convinced Orsini to have the board's investigations section issue certain "findings and decisions" that the airport's selected baggage handling contractor does not have a Guam contractor's license to qualify.

OPA showed a series of documents, under Orsini, that the licensing board issued by copying and pasting the draft JMI-Edison suggested by email.