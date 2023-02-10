Attorney General Douglas Moylan thinks raising the pay for public defenders would lead to Guam becoming the "crime capital of the Pacific."

On Wednesday, Sen. Roy Quinata introduced Bill 33-37, which is designed to create parity among pay for prosecutors and public defense attorneys.

Since Public Law 36-107, the current budget law, was enacted in September 2022, prosecutors were given a 15% pay increase, while public defenders received 6%. Bill 33-37 would give public defenders 15%.

Moylan, in response to the new bill, opposed it primarily because he thinks a pay increase for defense attorneys is not needed because it will "weaken" the Office of the Attorney General due the lack of attorneys on the island.

The sixth elected attorney general also said giving prosecution and defense attorneys equal pay will not give any incentive to work for the OAG.

The policy presents the risk of certain consequences, according to Moylan.

"Without prosecutors, our community is in danger of being overrun by the criminals. ... Without prosecutors, criminal cases will not get charged for the courts to hear them and the current number of prosecutors will be recruited to help the criminals at the (public defender) and (alternate public defender) law firms, thereby leaving crime victims and the rest of we law-abiding citizens defenseless," Moylan wrote in a letter issued Thursday.

He also wrote the bill will be "an excellent way to promote crime on Guam."

"We can become the 'crime capital of the Pacific,' and destroy our 'cash cow' that tourism brings by tourists believing we are a safe island. We can also effectively destroy the good quality of life we can enjoy with sufficient prosecutors, who punish criminals, protect us and who deter crimes ... by allowing Bill 33-37 to pass. Plain and simple."

Petition

Also on Thursday, leaders of the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender wrote a letter in support of Bill 33-37 to the 37th Guam Legislature, asking for parity in pay for government attorneys.

Stephen Hattori and John Morrison, director and deputy director of the PDSC, respectively, along with Ana Gayle, the managing attorney for the Alternate Public Defender, acknowledged the need for prosecutors' raises, but said defenders' roles are just as important.

"Cases do not get dismissed due to a shortage of prosecutors, cases get dismissed when there are no defense attorneys available to represent those with crimes," the letter stated. "However, a pay disparity between public defenders and prosecutors not only reflects inequality in compensation for comparable work, but it also inherently undermines the legitimacy of our criminal legal system in the eyes of the public."