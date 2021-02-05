Executive director submitting update to Legislature's drug screening policy

Guam Legislature Executive Director Carlo Branch said he will be submitting to legal counsel for review an updated drug policy that "maintains the spirit" of current legislative rules on drug testing but also falls in line with an opinion from the attorney general, which warns that a broad stroke approach to drug testing government employees would violate Fourth Amendment guarantees against warrantless searches.

On Thursday, which marked one month into the inauguration of the 36th Guam Legislature, Sen. James Moylan sent a letter to the legislative executive director, seeking the procedures for the Legislature's drug screening program.

This is a few days after a contentious hearing on the hiring practices and drug-free work place policy at the Port Authority of Guam.

"We have yet to see what these procedures will be, inclusive of how the costs would be addressed," Moylan wrote to Branch regarding drug screening.

Moylan said his team has discussed the matter, and absent any procedures being promulgated this week, they will proceed with testing and pay out of their personal pockets.

The Legislature's standing rules specify a Drug and Alcohol Screening Program with three types of testing: pre-employment testing as part of a conditional offer of employment; reasonable suspicion testing; and voluntary testing.

The clock was "reset" when the 36th Guam Legislature began its term, and all legislative employees "would be deemed to have been provided a 'conditional offer,'" according to Moylan.

Branch recently returned as executive director of the Legislature after having left to serve as policy director for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

While the rules list pre-employment testing among the types of testing, the language doesn't actually require it, according to Branch.

Pre-employment testing is simply a type of drug testing that may be implemented by the Legislature under the screening program, and implementation needed to be weighed against the opinion of the attorney general of Guam, he told The Guam Daily Post.

"My first responsibility was to determine whether or not pre-employment drug testing without suspicion or special basis was legitimate based on the attorney general's 2017 opinion," Branch said.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio referred to the same opinion as he fielded questions from lawmakers this week about why random testing of Port employees had not occurred more frequently in light of recent positive results at the agency.

The 2017 opinion was in response to a question about random drug testing from Sen. Telena Nelson, but also goes over court decisions involving suspicionless searches of prospective government employees.

Essentially, the opinion states that broadly instituting random, suspicionless drug testing of government of Guam employees, without considering their duties and the specific violation to be addressed by the testing, "will offend constitutional protections against warrantless searches."

To pass constitutional muster, the government has the burden of demonstrating a "special need" to conduct suspicionless searching, or drug testing in this case.

That guidance still stands today and legislative counsel, as of Monday, concurred with that opinion, he added.

"I am aware of specific examples in which civic liability can attach to the government if you breach a person's Fourth Amendment right. Given the fact that it is my responsibility to implement this program, we're trying to do it quickly and we're trying to do it right," Branch said.

While mass testing without suspicion or special need would be unconstitutional, a person who is in a safety specific job or whose job designates a special need can undergo pre-employment testing, Branch said.

There are no such positions designated yet at the Legislature, but the goal is to write policy with these "test designated" positions in mind, and which would include pre-employment testing, Branch said.

However, lawmakers can still require tests of their office staff based on their suspicion, and Branch said he has voluntarily submitted to drug tests for previous legislative employers, prior to becoming executive director. He could also request testing of legislative central operations employees if he believed they were under the influence of drugs.

Meanwhile, Moylan told the Post that he does intend to eventually speak with legislative legal counsel on steps required for random testing of employees already hired, but his focus now is drug screening as a condition of employment for the Legislature.

Moylan did not elaborate on whether random testing would apply to all legislative employees, which would appear counter to the 2017 AG opinion.

Branch said different people can have different interpretations but when he reads the AG opinion, he sees the guidance is clear against suspicionless searches.

Branch said he will be speaking to Moylan about the drug testing policy.

"I thank him for his interest. He's always been a very reasonable person. I'm sure we can come to a meeting of the minds," Branch said.