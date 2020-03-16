Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order closing all non-essential GovGuam offices, closing all public and private schools and prohibiting any gathering with 50 or more people and imposing a mandatory quarantine on non-resident travelers seeking entry into Guam who have spent a week or more in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19.

Revised Guidance for Large Gatherings

As a result of revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued earlier today, the Executive Order downwardly adjusts the prohibition on large gatherings. That prohibition now applies to gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time for social, spiritual, and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, fiestas, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities throughout Guam.

The Executive Order also limits the occupancy of any place of business or public accommodation for which attendance is anticipated to be fewer than 50 people, and shall operate at no greater than 50% occupancy and no greater than 50% of seating capacity. This directive does not apply to retail establishments providing basic food and necessities such as grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, pharmacies, or other medical offices and facilities.

Restricting Entry into Guam

Effective immediately, non-resident travelers seeking entry into Guam who have spent a week or more in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19 will be subject to mandatory quarantine. The mandatory quarantine will be applied unless the traveler possesses a DPHSS recognized and certified document that attests he or she is not infected with COVID-19. Returning residents without the same certification will be subject to quarantine in their homes for a minimum of 14 days.

Enforcement

Mandates of the Executive Order will be enforced by DPHSS who may call upon the assistance of the Guam Police Department (GPD).

What’s Open, What’s Closed

The Joint Information Center received the following updates regarding closures or updated hours of operation:

Schools:

• The Guam Department of Education - closed until further notice; Guam Education Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 is postponed; all activities and events including Standards Based Grading information sessions and sports are canceled

• Catholic Schools - closed until further notice

• Mt. Carmel School - closed until further notice

• St. Paul Christian School - closed until further notice

• Harvest Christian Academy - closed this week for Spring Break, but additional guidance regarding closure beyond that will be provided

• St. John’s School - closed until further notice

• Temple Baptist Christian School - closed until further notice

• SIFA Learning Academy - closed until further notice

• Guahan Academy Charter School - closed until further notice

• iLearn Academy Charter School - closed until further notice

• University of Guam - all on-campus classes are canceled until further notice. All online classes resume normal operations.

• Guam Community College - closed until further notice

GovGuam

• Judiciary of Guam: Closed at noon today. All court proceedings scheduled for this morning (prior to noon) will proceed as planned. All other judiciary functions and operations will be canceled until further notice.

• Guam Regional Transit Authority: Both Paratransit and fixed route services continue normal operations at this time.

• Guam Solid Waste Authority: GSWA advised trash pick-up will operate normally as scheduled with the exception of recycling, which will not be picked up. Transfer stations remain open, for now.

• Department of Corrections: There will be no visitation at this time, effective immediately.

U.S. Renal Care Dialysis Centers

The U.S. Renal Care Dialysis Centers remain open until further notice. Patients will be contacted if there are changes to scheduled appointments. Patients are encouraged to contact the centers directly for more information:

U.S. Renal Care – Dededo: 637-3068

U.S. Renal Care – Finegayan: 588-0020

U.S. Renal Care – Sinajana: 475-3600

U.S. Renal Care – Tamuning: 646-3516

U.S. Renal Care – Tumon: 646-3773

Village Mayor’s Offices

All village Mayor’s Offices will remain open until further notice. All village gyms remain closed until further notice.

Military

Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base are assessing the situation and will provide a list of closures this afternoon as appropriate.

Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base Commissaries are closed.

DoDEA schools remain open at this time.

The Guam National Guard Readiness Center remains open and resumes normal operations at this time. Additional information will be provided if there are changes