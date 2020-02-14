Most Popular
- Cruise ship denied entry at Guam port
- Cameron: Hagåtña not for the homeless
- Governor to explore financing for new hospital
- Thousands of aircraft carrier sailors visiting
- Guam denies cruise ship entry
- House passes bill that reimburses about $40M in EITC to GovGuam
- Suspect in Saipan drug smuggling case released from prison
- 6 beaches polluted
- Homeland/Civil Defense: Don't call back international phone number
- Grandma accused of threatening to shoot people in school gets out of jail
Many people agreed with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration when she decided last week that Guam cannot let the cruise ship MS Westerdam, … Read more
The Deep
- By Pam Eastlick
It’s time to go exploring in the tech file and it looks like it won’t be too long until you’re wearing your computer. In a paper published in … Read more
- Corrine T. Buendicho
Since the Department of Youth Affairs Lagu Youth Resource Center in Dededo first opened its doors to the community in October 2008, it has pro… Read more