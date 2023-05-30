‘Exercise defensive driving’: No nighttime traffic control; not all intersections manned

With numerous traffic lights still out around the island, the Guam National Guard is taking point on traffic control at intersections but guard members are not currently at every major intersection and will not be out after dark, officials confirmed.

Motorists are reminded to continue to drive with caution and to treat intersections with dead traffic lights as if they are four- or three-way stops, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella told The Guam Daily Post.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said an estimated 90% of traffic signal lights are “completely unusable” in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

Guard members stepped up on directing traffic Saturday.

“They were out on Sunday, but they do shift priorities based on where GPD wants us. They also shut down when it starts getting dusk for safety, but they are out there,” according to Mark Scott, Guam National Guard spokesperson.

"(The) good news is we have 60 more volunteers coming on today, so we should be able to better fill these gaps,” Scott said.

National Guard teams are also removing debris to help the Guam Waterworks Authority access pumps, and doing green waste site security to prevent illegal dumping, which could contaminate the water lens, Scott told the Post.

“It's not always going to be perfect … but we're maximizing our people as best we can,” he said.

Savella said motorists are advised to “exercise defensive driving,” be patient on the roadways, and observe the speed limit. She said traffic control points are designated based on how heavily congested certain areas are.

GPD is shifting manpower to help maintain order at points of concern, such as at gas stations, where long lines are creating traffic hazards and irregular conditions out on the roadway. Patrol cars are also now escorting fuel trucks to gas stations and areas where fuel is needed.

“Be aware and alert. … If you're at a standstill, turn off the cars,” she said, adding that the fuel situation could create “chaotic” conditions on the roadway for drivers.

No immediate area of concern had been brought to her attention as of Monday morning, Savella said.

“Because everything is in the recovery phase, and things are fluid, (officers) are being placed in more areas of concern,” she said.

Priority repairs

Public Works is prioritizing busy intersections along Marine Corps Drive and around the rest of the island for repairs, according to Arriola.

Most of the island is disconnected from the power grid, he said. “We're waiting like everyone else. … GPA has their own set recovery process. They have their own priorities as well – I know Marine Drive is a priority,” he said.

Portable generators will be put out to operate signals at important intersections during the day, but will not be left out at night as “we leave it at night, those things are going to be gone,” he added.

“I think it's a waste of human resources to have someone sit there and watch it,” Arriola said.

Requests for federal assistance with getting temporary traffic signals out onto the roadways have already gone out, Arriola told the Post, as most of the signals are totally damaged and not worth fixing.

DPW is prioritizing getting lights at the following intersections up and running:

• Route 1 and Route 8.

• Route 1 and Route 4 at the Hagåtña roundabout.

• Route 1 and Route 10A, or Airport Road.

• Route 1 and Route 30.

• ITC intersection in Tamuning.

• Tri-intersection of Routes 10, 8 and 16 in Barrigada.