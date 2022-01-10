Exercise Sea Dragon 22 first of six major military exercises planned for Guam, Marianas

U.S. and allied military forces have kicked off this year's Exercise Sea Dragon 22, the first among a series of planned military exercises in Guam and the Marianas.

Six major military training exercises are planned for this year in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the region from January through June to include Sea Dragon, Cope North, Cobra Gold, Carrier Air Wing Strike Fighter Advanced Reediness Program, Naval Surface Warfare Advanced tactical Training and Valiant Shield, according to a press release from Joint Region Marianas.

While in the region and on respective islands, all exercise participants will carefully adhere to COVID-19 mitigation measures to protect the civilian and military communities.

"The safety and health of our military and civilian communities is a top priority while we conduct essential military exercises and training in Guam, the CNMI and the region," said Commander of Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson.

Sea Dragon

The P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft with Patrol Squadrons 47 and 26, were deployed to AAFB to hone their skills with members of the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy, according to a Commander Task Force 72 press release.

Sea Dragon 22, primarily centering on anti-submarine warfare training and excellence, culminates in over 270 hours of in-flight training; ranging from tracking simulated targets to the final problem of tracking a live U.S. Navy submarine. During classroom training sessions, pilots and flight officers from all countries build plans and discuss tactics incorporating the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations.

“As [officer-in-charge] OIC, I am eager for the opportunity to further develop our partnerships with Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Korea while at Sea Dragon 2022. The continued growth and increasing complexity of this exercise affords an opportunity to practice ASW tactics, techniques, and procedures with allies and partners that we don’t often get a chance to work with,” said Lt. Cmdr. Braz Kennedy, OIC for the U.S. detachment from VP-47.

Each event will be graded, and the nation scoring the highest total points will receive the coveted Dragon Belt award. Last year, the Royal Canadian Air Force won the belt and will bring it back to Sea Dragon 2022 to defend the title.

“This exercise is an annual, multi-national high-end ASW training exercise,” said JMSDF Cmdr. Michiyama Tomoyuki, commanding officer of Flight Division 31, Air Patrol Squadron 3. “I believe that by conducting a wide range of training, from classroom training on the ground to actual training targeting submarine, we will be able to improve our tactical skills. In addition, through training, exchange of opinions, and various type of exchanges, we expect to strengthen cooperation and deepen mutual understanding among the participating navies and air forces.”

The “Golden Swordsmen” of VP-47, part of Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, are stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., and are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Aomori, Japan. Throughout the deployment, they will be conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the 7th Fleet area of operations.

The “Tridents” of VP-26, part of Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Throughout the deployment, they will be conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the 7th Fleet area of operations.