Exiting senators reflect on terms

They were touching, oftentimes pointed, and at times funny.

Four exiting senators delivered farewell speeches that touched not only on the bills they championed and that became law, but also reflected on perseverance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new set of senators take their oath of office today.

On Wednesday, Sens. Régine Biscoe Lee, Louise Muña, Kelly Marsh and Wil Castro said they are "forever grateful" for the opportunity to have served the people of Guam in the 35th Guam Legislature.

They thanked those who helped them along the way, including the voters, their family, their staff and constituents.

Lee and Muña didn't seek reelection. Castro ran for Congressional delegate but didn't make the cut, while Marsh lost her first reelection bid, finishing 16th in a race to elect 15.

"My way or the highway is a very lonely road," Lee said in her remarks. "It can grab headlines, sure. Being the loyal opposition will get someone more votes, maybe more business opportunities, maybe more popularity. But we are a deliberative body."

Lee talked about keeping an "open heart and open mind" and building consensus as being among qualities needed "to make tough policy calls" if lawmakers are really interested in enacting change."

Marsh was holding back tears as she delivered her speech.

"It has been a productive term and a productive session. We've had to face what no Legislature in our island's history has had to face," she said.

The 35th Legislature created a local program to compensate Guam's World War II survivors nearly 76 years after the war ended, legalized an adult-use cannabis industry, raised the minimum wage, modernized the island's workers' compensation program, expanded early voting and banned plastic bag use, among other things.

But not everything is somber, as Muña acknowledged while sharing anecdotes about each of her 14 colleagues.

"I hope it's relevant because I wrote this like three sessions ago," she said, eliciting laughter from the session hall.

Of the senators she thanked, one got the most reaction as she mimicked her colleague's voice and demeanor.

"Sen. Joe (San Agustin), 'Get it done, wrap this up and hungan pot fabot'," she said, and the mood in the session hall continued to lighten up. "Senator, I admire your ability to remain focused and steadfast in a committee that is not the easiest to chair."

Castro said it was the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside those who championed health care, education and other important issues.

He expressed "a tremendous gratitude for the strength to serve the people of Guam."

Battle for speakership

Other senators who are returning to the 36th Legislature also gave closing speeches, including Sens. Mary Torres and Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, who delivered his full remarks in CHamoru.

Sen. Therese Terlaje's remarks touched on what is expected of every elected official.

"We must be critical about proposed legislation that will only serve the few in our community and negatively impact the rest, even if it means being subjected to criticism and politically unpopular," she said.

Therese Terlaje, who got the most votes in the 2020 senatorial election and is believed to be in the running for speaker of the 36th Legislature, said transparency will continue to evade the Legislature and the government "if we do not stand for, vote and advocate for more, not less, scrutiny by the public."

Speaker Tina Muña Barmes, who is vying to retain her speakership, was the last to deliver her remarks and posed a challenge to everyone, including herself.

"To each of my colleagues here, I am eager to continue to work together with you as we work to bring our island over this hurdle. This new year, I challenge each of you and I want each of you to hold me accountable to this challenge," she said. "We cannot let our personal differences come between us. We owe it to our people, and let's make them proud of us."

The inauguration of the 36th Guam Legislature is to be held today. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Democrats and the Republicans were still tight-lipped about the new leadership they have selected.