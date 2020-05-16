Expanded absentee voting proposal gains support

Some senators on Friday pushed for absentee voting during a state of emergency and a disease outbreak such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal is similar to an ongoing online petition.

Guam has had a low voter turnout in recent years despite record high voter registration, so senators during a public hearing on an election-related bill said they support moves to make the voting process more accessible to eligible individuals.

If a bill that's now publicly heard becomes law, Guam voters can apply for absentee voting so they can cast their vote during an imminent or urgent threat resulting from a public health crisis.

"The bill’s intent is to protect our right to vote while also protecting the health and well-being of us all," Sen. Kelly Marsh said during a public hearing via Zoom, on her Bill 330.

Guam already has an absentee ballot system that can be expanded to add a public health crisis or a disease outbreak to several reasons voters can request voting by absentee ballot.

Right now, absentee voting is allowed for those who won't be able to vote on election day because of: off-island travel related to work; illness or disability; service in the military; employment with GovGuam; attendance at school; employment in the federal government; and accompanying a spouse during travel.

Should Bill 330 become law, it will not take away from those who still prefer to cast their vote in person, Marsh said.

230-plus petitioners

An online petition on change.org is pushing for mail-in voting or absentee voting for Guam. As of early Friday afternoon, it had 236 petitioners, or almost half of its target of 500.

The petition made note of Bill 330 that's under consideration. But the petition said this expanded ballot access should be allowed for any voter upon request.

Ken Leon-Guerrero, of Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, testified in support of Bill 330.

But he said the bill does not go far enough to address Guam's low voter turnout, which he said is mainly caused by employers not allowing their employees to take the time off to cast their vote at a time the employees feel comfortable, plus the difficulty of getting child care so adults can vote.

"Voting at home," he said, should also be an option for voters on Guam.

'It does work'

Sen. Mary Torres, whose prior bills helped boost voter registration on Guam, said she agrees with ideas to further encourage voter turnout.

"In looking at all the things that would discourage us from proceeding with vote-at-home programs or absentee (voting), we really need to, as a body, to get over this phobia of voter fraud. Because it's those sorts of boogeyman and under the bed that prevents us from really advancing and we've seen the models in other states where it does work," Torres said.

The senator said there's always a downside to any plan, but in the case of making the voting process more accessible to voters, "the advantage far outweighs those little quirks that happen with any system."

On the eve of the public hearing on the bill, members of the Guam Election Commission expressed support of the intent and are drafting a formal letter of support of the bill, with some suggestions to enhance its scope.

The bill was not on the commission's agenda for the resumed meeting, so commissioners could not take a formal vote in support of the bill.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, at the Friday public hearing, told senators that commissioners believe Bill 330 has "good intentions," to ensure every voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot.

Commissioners also suggested legislation that would seek to address voting not only during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health concerns, but also during other types of emergencies that could happen in the future.

Marsh said the public hearing opened the door for more discussion on Bill 330, which could be amended to take into consideration longer-term solutions to increase voter participation.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the bill's co-sponsor, said his committee on general government operations will continue to receive public comment.

Senators also said they will be looking toward establishing a link between the Guam Election Commission and the Department of Revenue and Taxation Motor Vehicle Division so that voter registration will be even more efficient.