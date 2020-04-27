Expanded COVID-19 testing to be offered islandwide

The government will open testing for thousands of residents this week through drive-thru and walk-up testing locations.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said any resident who has COVID-19 symptoms and those living in multi-generational homes are encouraged to come and get tested.

On Tuesday, testing will be available for residents of Dededo and Yigo at the Astumbo Gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, testing will be open to all residents, islandwide at the Astumbo Gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All central residents who have COVID-19-related symptoms are encouraged to visit the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, the Agat Seniors Center will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all southern residents.

DeNorcey said more than 1,000 test kits arrived on Guam on Monday.

More test kits from the World Health Organization will arrive any day now, DeNorcey said.

When the shipment of test kits from WHO arrives, Guam will have more than 6,100, she said.