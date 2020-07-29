Expanded gambling ban legislation to be heard today

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's Bill 226 which seeks to plug loopholes in Guam's ban on gambling devices and activities will be heard this afternoon.

The Legislature's Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing will hold the public hearing at 2 p.m. today in the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

On July 13, the Department of Revenue and Taxation confirmed it will no longer grant licenses for the operation of electronic gaming machines following Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas' decision that the rules authorizing gambling devices on Guam are invalid.

After the Rev and Tax announcement, some game rooms have reopened following the relaxed pandemic rules.

Certain gambling room operators have contended horse racing machines are not covered by the ban.

Nelson's bill would include the horse racing machines in the gambling ban.

The legislation would also ban carnival games that involve betting money such as the color game, Beto Beto, blackjack and others.

Bingo or lottery operations by tax-exempt nonprofit organizations would still be allowed.

The legislation would forbid the importation of slot machines, video poker machines, video horse or greyhound machines, pachinko, and other similar machines or devices which afford the opportunity of winnings, payouts, or malfunction refunds, the bill states.

Written testimonies may also be submitted to the Office of Sen. Joe S. San Agustin before the hearing via email at senatorjoessanagustin@gmail.com.