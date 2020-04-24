Expanded testing to give better idea of COVID-19 infections

Public health workers will continue canvassing areas of Dededo today to prescreen residents and issue passes to residents who meet the criteria for the pilot COVID-19 testing project on Saturday.

“Residents who show up on Saturday and do not have a pass, but exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or who are asymptomatic, will be given an informational leaflet and have their information collected by public health nurses,” officials stated Thursday in a Joint Information Center press release.

“They will be contacted by DPHSS at a later time. This is a pilot program, with the intent to provide the service to more people in the future.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said on Thursday that there will likely be unidentified COVID-19 cases within the community, which is why it's important that more tests be conducted. Since local officials started testing in March, they've conducted just over 1,300 tests, saying a global demand for testing kits has made them difficult to procure. However, with more tests having just arrived and more on the way, officials have said testing capacity will increase to allow them to test larger groups of the community.

The pilot testing program will start in Astumbo but be expanded in an effort to uncover additional positive cases with the hopes of getting them under control and preventing Guam's hospital capacity from being overwhelmed.

The expanded initiatives should provide a better picture of just how prevalent COVID-19 infection is in the community in light of what had been limited testing.

"The emphasis we want to make is increasing the ability to test more and that's why we're looking into what we're doing right now with the pilot project. So we continue to identify pockets of infection of these individuals that may not be able to come forward with mild cases of illnesses. And the more we have the ability to test, the better off that we are able to have a clearer picture ... of the incidents and prevalence of our community," Unpingco-DeNorcey said Thursday during a press briefing with the governor.

The "curve" refers to projected surges in hospitalization as they relate to the island's hospital threshold.

False test results

It’s unclear if they will be using the new Abbot ID Now during the Saturday pilot testing.

The test boasts a 15-minute turnaround time but national reports have shown a false negative of roughly 14.8%. That’s an accuracy rate of roughly 85.2%. Health experts said tests should be at least 95% reliable.

Since April 14, the GPHL has run 51 specimens with the Abbott ID Now, with results of 50 negatives and one follow-up positive,” stated a Joint Information Center press release.

At an 85.2% accuracy rate, of those 50 negatives results, about seven could have been false negatives.

However, local officials said the transport system they’ve been using increases the accuracy and thus the reliability of the Abbot ID Now.

The Abbott point-of-contact technical consultant trainer told local officials false negatives could be “due to how the specimens may be stored through the Viral Transport (3ML) Medium (VTM) Collection System.”

Local official said the Guam Public Health Laboratory ran its validation tests using 1mL liquid/medium. The Abbott technical consultant trainer acknowledged that GPHL’s “validations went very well but that could be due in part to the fact that you’re only using 1mL of VTM for each swab (whereas many of our customers are using 3mL).”

Delayed surge

The governor’s advisory group three weeks ago initially projected 300 hospitalized patients by today and a mass fatality rate in the thousands.

That ended up not happening, and Guam is said to have significantly flattened the curve, at least in terms of early projections.

"We’re grateful that it was wrong, but none of this was fate. ... Lives were saved because we stayed home and stopped the spread,” Leon Guerrero said Wednesday.

But the surge wasn't flattened, just delayed, according to new projections. Without additional mitigation efforts, including more testing, a surge in hospitalizations exceeding Guam's hospital capacity is projected in the August to October timeframe.

Relaxed testing procedures

Expanded testing begins with a pilot program launching Saturday for targeted testing in Astumbo.

The testing will target individuals who have “barriers to care” and may be sick at their homes, and Public Health will then begin contact tracing upon a positive result.

But in addition to the pilot program, Public Health is also easing the restrictions for testing.

A new phase of testing requires testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, whereas in the past, individuals with milder symptoms were told to stay home and not be seen by health professionals.

The new phase still has priority tiers, with acutely ill patients in emergency departments and hospitals remaining first priority.

Guam has the potential to conduct 382 test per day, assuming additional capabilities kick in and without factoring limits on consumables such as test kits. Currently, the testing capacity is about 134 samples per day.

In order to consider the first stages of safely reopening the island to normal operations, Guam needs a capacity of 258 tests per day.