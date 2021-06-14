Expanding after-school programs, community learning part of effort to address lost educational hours

The Guam Department of Education has not determined the full impact of the pandemic-forced school closures on students' learning. Officials, however, are hoping that robust programs – including a federally-funded community-learning model – in the upcoming school year will help address nearly a year and a half of getting less than the legally required 900 hours of classroom instruction time each school year.

"We have the schools telling us that we have a lot of students that may not have failed a class but they're getting a D or C, which means when they go to the next class it might be hard for them," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. "So they want assistance for those students who didn't fail but need academic help."

Education officials are working to:

• Make after-school programs at elementary schools more accessible by waving fees;

• Launching after-school programs at middle schools; and

• Expanding night school for high school students beyond those needing to earn credits necessary to graduate.

Officials have noted that it would be difficult to essentially squeeze two years' worth of education into one year. However, the programs planned for next year aim to help students learn what's needed to move on to and be successful at the next grade.

In addition to rolling out after-school programs for all grade levels, Sanchez said they're discussing tutoring, homework support and technology support throughout the district.

GDOE hopes to complement its efforts with community-led student engagement opportunities beyond school hours.

The department is working with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office to secure assistance from nonprofit organizations for after-school programs this coming school year.

Gov. Leon Guerrero last week said her office has received over six dozen proposals from community organizations interested in providing academic and extracurricular activities to students.

These community-led after-school programs are funded by the governor's office with the $33 million awarded in Education Stabilization Fund money through the CARES Act.

Lost learning time

The COVID-19 pandemic struck Guam in March 2020 and schools, like much of the island, were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The shutdown came at the start of fourth quarter in the 2019-2020 school year. GDOE provided two modes of at-home learning to end that school year – online and hard copies of weekly educational folders – but there was a lack of interaction with teachers that couldn't be made up.

At the start of the 2020-2021 school year, students continued to participate in virtual classrooms or their parents picked up their work from the school, which would then be submitted the following week. It wasn't until January when students would be given the option to return to campus for a traditional learning setting, but that offered a one-day-a-week interaction with teachers.