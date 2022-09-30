Expansion of sewer lines in Adacao advances

A longtime goal of installing more sewer lines for unserved local properties is picking up steam, with the Guam Waterworks Authority awarding the first of its prioritized projects to expand access to GWA infrastructure on Guam.

The initial work being sought is for design services for the utility's water and sewer infrastructure project for Adacao, Mangilao. GWA hopes to begin the design work before the end of calendar year 2022 and anticipates construction may take place in late fiscal year 2023 or early fiscal 2024, depending on certain factors.

The lack of sewage service in certain areas of the island not only proves detrimental for landowners wanting to develop their property, but also has resulted in a reliance on septic tank systems, which can contribute to nitrate contamination in Guam's water supply, local data has shown.

A 2020 study from the Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific at the University of Guam, known as WERI, determined that nitrate concentrations have risen over the past four decades in nearly 60% of 146 water wells within the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer, where most of the island's drinking water is sourced, and are continuing to rise in at least 44% of water wells.

While both leaking sewer lines and individual septic systems contribute to nitrate contamination, GWA has been working to reduce sewage leakage.

Acknowledging that progress, John Jenson, the director of WERI at the time, stated in 2020 that it could be assumed nitrate contributions from sewer lines have been decreasing over the last two decades, while individual septic systems have probably been growing over the years and are the likely source of nitrate contamination.

Jenson was testifying in 2020 on legislation introduced by former Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, which would have tightened regulations for the further use of septic tanks over the island's Groundwater Protection Zone, an area designation for properties that are often directly above Guam's underground water supply, regardless of whether that land is part of a parental subdivision.

The measure, Bill 404-35, proved controversial with landowners and real estate agents, who pointed to a lack of sewage access as a reason for concern. The bill did not become law.

GWA does have a plan to expand sewage service in an effort to help protect the northern aquifer.

Last year, the utility published a study formalizing that plan.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post the utility issued a solicitation for design services for the Adacao project in May and awarded a contract for the first of the prioritized projects in early September.

"We are now scoping the design work needed for this first project and anticipate fee negotiations will take a few weeks once that is done. We hope to begin the design work before the end of the calendar year," Bordallo said.

Exactly when construction to install more sewer lines will begin depends on the timing of funding certification and approval of permits, GWA's general manager clarified.

"While we have funding for the design work, we will be working to identify and secure funding for the construction phase as the design progresses and cost estimates are developed and refined," he said.