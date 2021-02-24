Guam’s bars and taverns are set to reopen today after being closed for nearly an entire year.

These businesses will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said his officers and the Department of Public Health and Social Services will be out conducting enforcement.

“There are (guidelines) in place from DPHSS. They are required to adhere to a 50% capacity with some other measures in place. So if people see or believe that there are violations occurring, there is always 311. Make that call. The good thing now is that Public Health employees are authorized to issue citations for violations of the executive order and the Guam Police Department is in partnership with them,” said Ignacio. “We’ve actually gone out with Public Health and they have issued citations to businesses who violate the executive order. Now we have a mechanism in place to hold people accountable for violating the executive order and we are going to move forward with that.”

He said the community can also report any potential violations to GPD’s dispatch.

Ignacio reminds customers who decide to drink alcohol to have a designated driver.

“It’s still a crime to drive while intoxicated. The same rules apply. A crime is a crime and it will be enforced if you are caught,” he said.

Bars will be allowed to can open starting at 5 p.m. today.