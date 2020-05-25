Expecting unemployment money? Consider opening a bank account

If you're one of the more than 20,000 workers who may now be eligible to get federal unemployment relief, the Guam Department of Labor and the Guam Bankers Association recommend that you opt for a direct deposit, and open a bank account if you don't have one.

Guam Labor expects to open the online unemployment relief application process for displaced employees before June.

Once the application is approved, it will be faster to receive unemployment benefits through direct bank deposit, rather than wait for a check to be processed, mailed and then cashed, Labor said.

The unemployment benefit is retroactive to the first day the worker was laid off, furloughed or received a pay cut.

That means the first check could be substantial and could reach $7,000 or $8,000 for some, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

On Friday, the Guam Bankers Association joined Labor in advising workers expecting to claim unemployment benefits to open accounts.

"When the application process opens, then they will need to have their account information ready if they want to select the direct deposit option," GBA said.

Eligible Guam workers could receive up to $945 a week through July, and up to $345 a week through the end of the year, under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Guam Labor has been working around the clock to refine the employee online application module, Dell'Isola said.

"We are close to getting it up and running. In the meantime, we want to inform those that apply for PUA that checks in large amounts may be hard to cash," Dell'Isola said in a statement. "If you do not have a personal bank account, it will be best to reach out to a bank or financial institution and establish one so you can receive your payments through a direct deposit. This will be faster than waiting for a check to be processed."

Guam Labor is requiring all employers and business owners who have displaced workers due to COVID-19 to register and email their business or contractor's license to vosemployer@dol.guam.gov for verification purposes on the HireGuam website.