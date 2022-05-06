Experience in Macao helped prepare Teacher of the Year nominee for distance learning

Editor's note: This is part of a series featuring each of the six finalists in the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year award.

Taniya Santos Anderson knew in her childhood she wanted to be a classroom teacher.

Now a 6th-grade reading teacher at Agueda Johnston Middle School, Anderson is being recognized for her love of teaching as one of the finalists for the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year award for 2022.

Growing up, Anderson said, part of her play time with a group of childhood friends was to pretend they'd be in a classroom. She always volunteered to role-play a classroom teacher, she said, and that's how the spark for teaching started.

"And then I did volunteer at my son's school when we lived in Macao, and I volunteered for a fourth-grade class. My son was in high school, but I was placed into a fourth-grade class,” Anderson said.

While volunteering, in a Macao classroom, Anderson decided to pursue a path to becoming an educator.

'That was that moment'

“I’m just sitting in the classroom and watching the teacher, how the kids were engaged and seeing the ‘aha’ moments and the sparks when the students figured out something. It really made me want to really go after what I wanted to do, which was become a teacher, and I think that was that moment when I knew that,” she said.

Anderson has been teaching for nine years. Her experience in Macao using technology in the classroom came in handy when schools on the island shut down and online learning kicked in.

“Working in Macao, it was actually an international school and a lot of their focus was technology-based ... And I went into the classroom and co-taught or helped modify specific lessons that needed to be modified and worked (on), one-on-one with specific students."

"Having that opportunity to be able to use some of the technology that I used in Macao really helped me when I came back. Who would have known, right, that we would go into this pandemic?” Anderson said.

In Macao, Anderson learned how to use online platforms like Google Classroom, in lesson plans.

“There was a lot of technology that I was already introduced to there and not really putting it into practice here. So I think that kind of helped me to at least get exposed to it initially and then further (develop) it more once I got back to Guam,” she said.

But teaching through the pandemic did not come without challenges. Keeping students engaged through online learning was not easy.

Like many other teachers on the island, she turned used videos in her lesson plans.

“I do use a lot of videos anyways, and songs or music, you know, to help try and get or keep the kids engaged,” she said. “It was challenging, and we just had to, you know, try and look at other platforms that we can use online so I think that's how we were able to kind of, you know, reach our students.”

Her hard work was noticed.

After getting over the initial shock, that she is a finalist, she said, “I'm just really thankful and grateful that someone sees that we are doing it despite everything that we've been through, that we're acknowledged for all the things that we have done these past two years and continue to do. I'm just very grateful that they are seeing that we're doing what we're here to do, and that's to educate our students,” she said.