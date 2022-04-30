Expert: $2B worth of houses sold on Guam in the last decade as house, land prices rise

Guam is geographically small, but its real estate transactions, especially for standalone houses and land parcels, have been anything but puny.

“Over the past decade, we have $4.357 billion of real estate transactions recorded at the Department of Land Management. Of that $4.3 billion, about 44% of it, or $1.9 billion, is single-family dwelling,” said Siska Hutapea, owner of real estate appraisal firm Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc.

Land transactions came in next at $938 million, she said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hutapea's company hosted a "power breakfast" meeting Friday, bringing local leaders in the real estate industry up to speed with Guam’s real estate investments as the company celebrates 10 years in the business.

Cornerstone Valuation has appraised at least 80,000 properties on Guam as part of the islandwide real estate revaluation. Hutapea joked with attendees that she knows where they live and how much they paid for their homes.

However, regarding commercial and industrial real estate transactions, Hutapea said, it’s not surprising that the amount is very low.

“Because most of these facilities are unoccupied," she said.

There were about 30,112 real estate sales over the last 10 years and half of them were for single-family dwellings, she said.

There were about 2,800 condominium unit sales, Hutapea said.

The high-value land sales involved Tumon parcels, she said.

“Because it has infrastructure. There’s less public outcry on development approval if it's in Tumon; all the infrastructure is there and caters to the needs as far as tourism,” Hutapea said.

2 Tumon properties could be sold

Two parcels of land in Tumon currently are in the process of closing negotiations, according to Hutapea. And although she didn’t disclose the deals in the works, she did share how land costs have increased all over the island.

A typical Guam land sale involves a half-acre.

A half-acre in 2019 sold for about $65,000. In 2021, the median price for a half-acre shot up to $85,000.

In first three quarters of 2022, the median price for half-acre parcels sold for $93,000.

'Less and less land with utilities'

"So land prices have been increasing because there is less and less land that has all the utilities and infrastructure to build immediately,” Hutapea said.

Standalone home prices have gone up.

“I know when we first started the database in 2001, the median prices for houses on Guam was $105,000; the first quarter of 2022, single-family dwellings median is $428,000, last year it was only $380,000,” Hutapea said.

“The state of Guam real estate industry right now – supply is short, demand is high."

But the rising interest rates for home loans are limiting the price ranges of houses people can buy.

The interest rate on home loans was at 3% two years ago and, as of Friday, it was 5.11%, Hutapea said.

She said a homebuyer who could afford a $568,000 mortgage at 3% interest, could now be limited to $440,000 to $460,000 at a 5% interest rate.