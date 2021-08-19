Despite the United States' efforts to move thousands fleeing Afghanistan in the midst of the Taliban takeover, Guam should not expect the federal government to bring some of the evacuees to the island, according to Ginger Cruz.

Cruz is a former official in then-Gov. Carl Gutierrez's administration who also spent eight years as deputy inspector general for Iraq Reconstruction. In that role, she led a team that oversaw $62 billion in federal spending in the country.

Cruz is the founder and CEO of Mantid International, a management consulting firm and a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations. As a deputy IG, she helped to create and stand up a similar effort for Afghanistan, she told The Guam Daily Post. She is currently on the island as part of the local government’s ongoing planning symposium.

“There’s two reasons why I think the likelihood is just about zero,” Cruz said in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

The primary obstacle, according to her is budgetary.

“There is a lot of capacity in Qatar and Kuwait that was built because of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. And with everybody demobilizing from Afghanistan, all that capacity – all those buildings that were built … is a lot cheaper, and it’s easier to access,” she said.

At least one U.S. military flight with more than 600 evacuees aboard has flown to Qatar.

Increasing on-base populations, which an evacuation to Guam would do, requires increased spending in “life support costs,” Cruz explained. These expenses, like food and construction supplies – are simply too expensive locally.

Federal policy hurts Guam’s viability as well. Cruz recalled her time at Adelup, when illegal Chinese immigrants used boats to come to the island, in order to claim asylum once on shore. The island’s status as an American territory complicates past and current immigration matters, she said.

“Once you bring the Afghan applicants to Guam, let’s say one of them fails the (visa application) process – what do you do? ... One of the things the United States government is very careful about is who it lets into Guam, because this is U.S. soil, and it changes the status of the individuals that are applying for asylum.”

“I think it’s incredibly noble for the people of Guam to want to do this,” she said. “(We) have a warm heart, and would love to welcome them and help them to, sort of, assimilate into a life in the United States. But when it comes down to it for the way government functions – there’s policy and there’s budget. And on both of those fronts, it’s really a long shot for Guam.”

Guam not being considered by State Dept.

More Afghan refugees may make their way to the United States, however.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that the federal government is “assessing facilities and support” for the operation at Fort Bliss, Texas; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The official said the two potential sites are being considered “in addition to the existing facility at Fort Lee,” the Virginia base that has hosted refugees over the last several weeks.

The Post reached out to the agency to verify whether Guam would be used for the evacuations, after being referred to them by Joint Region Marianas.

In the event that thousands of additional Afghan allies are sent to stateside military locations, Cruz still thinks the chances are unlikely that the island will even be used as a fuel stop along the way.

“Guam’s probably not going to be the easiest way to go. Flight-wise, they’re going to go through Germany. There’s a lot more of a base that way,” Cruz said. “So if you’re looking at the logistical supply lines, when you’re talking about the Middle East – (they will) kind of go through Germany and on to the East Coast (of the U.S.), versus going completely around the globe and coming to the West Coast.”

Despite support from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and requests from members of Congress, the military and the Biden administration will be looking for the easiest, and least expensive way to conduct the evacuation, Cruz said, stressing that a major factor in the ongoing American withdrawal from the country is the reported $2 trillion the U.S. has spent in Afghanistan since 2001.