High construction costs are affecting the real estate market across the board according to information provided to the Guam Chamber of Commerce, which hosted an event Thursday giving insight into what the economic forecast for 2023 looks like for the island.

In the next five to 10 years, the island is expected to have about $1 billion in construction activity, but looking for a contractor now can be difficult, a local expert said.

Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., said during the seminar that construction costs are skyrocketing, which is causing a chain reaction within the industry.

“Because of the high construction costs, … the transaction for land went down compared to the quarter four of 2021, it went down more than 55%. Because it is so expensive to build, people are just deciding now ‘I’ll just buy an existing property’ and we have seen that, in the existing properties, the unit rates are higher and keep climbing,” Hutapea stated.

In 2021, Hutapea raised concern about the increase in Guam’s single-family dwelling median price, and noted her concern has been realized today.

A prospective homebuyer in 2020 needed only $1,400 per month to afford a monthly mortgage payment, but two years later a homebuyer would need about $2,650 per month to buy a house at the average median price.

Noting the effect of the increase in interest rates, Hutapea depicted on a graph that a buyer would need approximately $2,700 per month in order to afford a home purchase.

“Early in the year, we came so strong, we ended up at about the same sales volume of $600 million in 2022, so, about the same of what it was in 2021. Residential real estate is about $439 million of that $599 million, so it is the majority of that transaction. But median price has grown (by) double digits in the past five years. Single-family median price in Guam as of 2022 is $420,000, the condominium is about $315,000. Mind you, the condominium is a little bit skewed because there are 107 (units) ... sold. (Property owners) put 218 units in the market early this year, starting to now, they’ve sold about 107, so it’s kind of skewing it toward the upper end, but there are still condominiums that a first-time homebuyer can choose to buy,” Hutapea said.

Interest rate up, lending down

She also touched on why it is hard to find people who can afford to buy at the average median price now, which she attributed to the interest rate being more than double what it was.

“People who used to be able to afford with their (Federal Housing Administration) loan or allowance of $2,450, they were able to buy a house at $600,000 at 2.5% interest rate. At 7% interest rate, they are only going to be able to buy a $380,000 house, which basically doesn’t really exist in the market. Unless they want to have a substandard or older,” Hutapea said.

No matter how old the property is, the number of dollars per square foot for an existing property is increasing, she said.

“The interest rate hike may cause the transaction to dampen. … Between the months of January to June of 2022, real estate sales have fallen to just about $50 (million) to $60 million a month, but in November to December, it went down to $33 million. So we are expecting this,” Hutapea said.

The result is buyers today are willing to pay more so that they can own property and not have to wait too long for a building permit or have to deal with the skyrocketing costs, she said.

“As is expected, the lending is down by 6% compared to last year … because the interest rate is so high and business operations are not so great, less people are going to be able to afford to borrow money. The number of transactions is more telling than the volume of it. It is down by 28%. First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of Guam … are at the top, ... but Pentagon Federal Credit Union is still lending money,” Hutapea said.

According to Hutapea, a drop in housing prices is not imminent because of the limited supply.

“In the mainland, they are saying that for the first time in decades real estate could be a buyer's market, but I don’t really see it in Guam,” Hutapea said.

Hutapea said the multifamily market will be strong because people who cannot afford to buy a house will now become renters.

But that is going to put more pressure on the rental prices for those residents, she added.

In terms of commercial real estate in the tourism industry, Hutapea said, the tourism gross revenue on some hotels is one-fourth of the pre-pandemic level.

With power costs skyrocketing, the hotels are hurting. Hutapea said there are too few tourists coming to Guam, but the price to keep things running continues to climb.

To put that into perspective, Guam's commercial electricity cost per kilowatt-hour for a hotel was $0.24 in August 2021 and, by September 2022, the cost rose to $0.39, showing a 62.5% increase. From a residential point of view, power costs went from $0.11 to $0.30 within the same time frame.

“You cannot operate a business with a 62.5% increase in your expenses when your gross revenue is 25% of what it was. It is hard,” Hutapea said.

Not only is tourism having issues with affording to operate, staffing within hotels has taken a hit, she said.

“They also have labor issues, they don’t have enough labor to work in the industries. I don’t know if you’ve been to the restaurants lately, but sometimes the service is slow. ‘Oh, sorry, we only have like how many servers here tonight,’ it’s everywhere in the tourism-related industry. Some of it is they all now work in the base where there’s higher wage or they just move off island. So we need a solution for this,” Hutapea said.

“Tourism needs to return, I mean, enough said,” Hutapea continued.

Lack of workforce has resulted in the use of workers brought in on H-2B visas, Hutapea said, also noting there are issues with maintaining those workers.

“No matter how many H-2 workers we have, there are still more needed. The problem with that, too, is we don’t produce enough housing for the H-2 workers. I live in Ypao Road and see them in one of the hotels, so we really need a policy to speed up the availability of H-2 workers' housing,” Hutapea said.