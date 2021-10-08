Experts discuss delay in help for students at risk of suicide

A law enacted in 2012, which protects the rights of minors and students, is delaying immediate support to students contemplating suicide.

Public law 31-202, or the Mental Health Screening, Child Protection and Informed Consent Act, requires express written consent of the parent or guardian within 45 days of any mental health or psychological screening or testing of a student conducted on school grounds.

The law was created to ensure parents are sufficiently informed about the purpose of such screenings and the ramifications if they consent.

Counselors with the Guam Department of Education have the authority to intervene immediately and call 911 in circumstances in which a student inflicts self-harm. But students contemplating self-harm are supposed to be assessed for level of risk to determine if a referral to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center is warranted.

The 45-day period means low-risk students thinking about suicide are not immediately referred to counseling support outside of school.

"This is definitely a barrier. We don't want to lose the student, so that is why they have a child study team, CST, that actually looks at that student and they are on our radar," said Nadine Cepeda, GDOE district psychologist.

In her experience with students referred to Behavioral Health, transportation issues and stigma have resulted in no follow-through and students going under that radar.

"That 45 days is a walking time bomb. We say that because you can't wait 45 days to do an assessment. But, to take a step back, that's why Chapter 17 is saying we go through a CST. I follow this and put in like a microscope, so everyone can kind of see what is happening with that student," Cepeda said. She was referring to Chapter 17 of GDOE's standard operating procedures.

Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the committee on education, reacted by saying: "Well, then let's just change the law." The senator pointed out other issues related to the standard operating procedures of school counselors and the suicide risk-level assessment of students.

'This is serious'

Marie Halloran has been involved in addressing suicide on Guam for 20 years. She reviewed the SOP at the senator's behest, and cautioned the education department.

"You cannot buy time and say, 'I'll wait another seven more sessions.' I think this is serious. From my past experience, children, when you ask them 'Are you OK?' they will always say they're OK. But in your heart you know that they're not," Halloran said.

She believes students exhibiting red flags should be referred to the school psychologist and other resources in the first session with a school counselor, regardless of risk level.

Nelson proposed a work session to see how to navigate making changes to the existing law, so that students with suicidal ideation get support immediately.