According to experts from the Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges, foot lesions may be an early sign of COVID-19 in people who are asymptomatic for the disease.

The group opened a registry of possible cases of patients with COVID-19, after encountering numerous cases of sick people – mainly children and adolescents – with small dermatological lesions on their feet.

"These are purple-colored lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) that usually appear around the toes and that usually heal without leaving marks on the skin," the group explained in a statement.

The symptoms are increasingly being detected in patients with COVID-19, especially in children, adolescents and, in some cases, adults.

Currently, numerous cases are being observed in patients from Italy, France and Spain. However, scientific evidence has been limited.

"The Council of Podiatrists urges its Colleges and its members to be very vigilant because this may be a sign of COVID-19 detection that can help to avoid the spread," the Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges stated.

In a report published by the International Federation of Podiatrists, the first case occurred on March 8, in a 13-year-old boy with lesions on his toes which were first thought to have been caused by a violin, or brown recluse, spider bite.

Days later, the boy had started to exhibit symptoms of fever, muscle pain and intense itching and burning on the foot lesions.

However, due to the the emergency situation of COVID-19 in Italy at the time, it was not possible to confirm the suspicion of the virus.

Dr. Steve H. Yang, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director at Guam Dermatology Institute, said the skin finding known as perniosis, also called chilblains, presents itself on the toes and fingers with purple, slightly firm, itchy and tender spots.

"This is likely caused by the virus occlusion of microvessels and resultant tissue damage on the skin," Yang said. "Interestingly, this phenomenon is seen more commonly in younger and often asymptomatic individuals. This could possibly be the first and only indication that a person has been infected with COVID19."

However, it is important to note that the lesions do not confirm a person has COVID-19, Yang said. The skin condition can also be associated with a response to extended exposure to cold and damp conditions, can be completely benign, or can signify an underlying autoimmune condition, he added.

Additionally, this condition may not be the only skin finding in COVID-19 patients, he said.

"What’s important to keep in mind is, if this is a new onset condition and you suspect you have been exposed to a person with COVID infection, this may be an early sign of the disease in you when you have no other symptoms," Yang said. "If you are aware of this we may be able to slow the spread, maybe even help to diagnose COVID-19 in the first place."

Currently, the American Academy of Dermatology is monitoring cases through a registry for health care professionals who take care of COVID-19 patients who develop dermatologic manifestations and patients with existing conditions who then confirm positive for the virus.