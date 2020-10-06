With most of the $1.63 billion in federal relief funds already with Guam to deal with an unprecedented crisis, economy and public administration experts said now is the time to plan for a post-pandemic future.

Initially, in times of incredible uncertainty like right now, not everyone is quite sure where to invest in and what can be rebuilt, said University of Guam economics professor Roseann Jones.

"You catch that net broadly to make sure that there is a flow of moneys through the economy to keep whatever it is that's operational, operational."

Right now, Guam needs the cash flow circulating into the local economy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

But Guam, she said, also needs to think sustainability and ask, "How do we turn this into a real investment?"

For example, a considerable amount of federal funds and other resources are being pumped into Guam Memorial Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients, she said.

"Right now, certainly, I'm not critiquing that. That is exactly what we need," Jones said. "But if times were different, we would be able to use this money and say, 'Maybe we can have a better health infrastructure.'"

When the pandemic is over, Guam will still be "left with the health system that we had before," she said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, appropriations committee chairman, said he hopes a portion of the federal funds GovGuam has been receiving will be invested into the development of a new hospital so that the island won't be stuck with an old and small GMH long after the pandemic is over.

'We're gonna need to readjust'

John Rivera, associate professor of public administration at UOG, said some of COVID-19's impacts won't be realized until months or years from now, and "there's still so many ways this can go."

"We're gonna need to readjust, we're gonna need to retool, we're gonna need to find new ways," he said, adding that finding new industries should be balanced with taking care of existing ones such as tourism.

While the $1.63 billion federal relief funding is keeping Guam's economy afloat for now, the island should also prepare for a post-COVID recovery, he said.

BankPacific President Philip Flores, a longtime business community leader, said it's best to think long-term, not 10 days or 10 weeks out.

"Think five to 10 years out. This is not 'the new normal' because this is not normal. And think how worse it could be," he said. "We could be on the West Coast breathing smoke. We could be on the hurricane-ravaged Gulf Coast."

Flores said witnessing the recent budget process, it doesn't seem GovGuam has any appetite for reducing expenses or saving money.

"When there's talk about reducing GovGuam expenses, the spin doctors immediately cry, 'Whom do you want us to fire first? Doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers?' " he said. "To think government operations can only be accomplished through cutting staff is wrong. There are other ways to cut expenses."

Economic data dashboard

Rivera, Jones and other public and private sector representatives have been working on developing a data dashboard to track the depth of COVID-19's impact on the local economy, households, businesses and the government.

It's kind of a transparency collaborative, Jones said.

"We need to take an inventory of where we are so that when we get to spend that $1.3 billion, that we have some guidance as to what's most effective here," she said.

Jones said this group needs to get on with the research so Guam can have the kind of transparency about just where funds are going, how effective have they been, how many businesses are being lost and whether households are moving off island, among other things.

Rivera said the working group is looking at a grant application, among other things, to help fund the research.

This public and private collaboration, however, already started with the launch of the website, www.guamrecovery.com, a free one-stop resource to help with a safer, more efficient reopening of Guam's economy.

The third pillar of the Guam economy – the military and its related activities, such as buildup construction and exercises – remains strong amid the pandemic.

Military construction, Jones said, is targeted toward building infrastructure that will sustain the economy in the long-term.