Experts hold hope for Guam - 'once we get through COVID'

Guam's economy in 2022 is forecast to be better than it was in 2020 and 2021, although the extent of the omicron variant's threat to economic recovery remains unknown.

Federal expenditures for Guam ballooned to a combined $8 billion in fiscal 2020 and 2021, the highest funding level the island has ever seen, shielding Guam from some of the harshest negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

These were among key points presented during the Guam Chamber of Commerce 2022 economic forecast seminar on Friday, with experts in labor and economy, real estate, construction, tourism and financial markets as resource speakers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam's construction industry has remained mostly unscathed by the pandemic, and will continue to be a dominant factor in economic growth, economic experts said.

Federal spending quadruples

Federal expenditures on Guam used to be about $1 billion a year, but increased to $3.18 billion in fiscal 2020, and to $4.83 billion in the just-ended fiscal 2021, Guam Department of Labor chief economist Gary Hiles said at the Chamber seminar that went on for more than two hours.

"Federal expenditures and obligations in the last fiscal year are almost five times what they have been historically," he said.

While this is not actual spending, the federal money was committed to be spent on Guam, and may carry over for a number of years, Hiles said.

"This will ensure we will have substantial federal expenditures on the island over the next few years," he said.

The fiscal 2021 federal spending on Guam made up nearly half of the total revenues on Guam, including those of government entities running like businesses, such as the utility agencies, based on 2017 data, at $8.465 billion, Hiles said.

"It's a huge amount of money – the largest Guam has ever had," Hiles said.

This amount still excludes the estimated $193 million for Guam from the recently passed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package, and some $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion for Guam once the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill becomes law.

Could have been worse

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis release issued Wednesday reported that Guam's real gross domestic product for calendar 2020, adjusted for inflation, decreased by 11.9%, after increasing by 2.5% in 2019.

That's mainly a result of tourism's decline.

"But while it’s the largest GDP decrease I've ever seen for Guam, it's also much smaller than could have been expected based on the size of the contributions of the tourism industry to Guam," Hiles said, because of "aggressive federal stimulus ... that mitigated much of what otherwise might have been a decline in the economy that may have been three times as large."

Omicron variant changed the narrative

David John, chairperson and CEO of ASC Trust and chair of the Guam Economic Development Authority board, said while federal government spending, including military port visits and exercises, as well as local government grants, have helped the economy get going, they "do not make for a healthy economy."

Tourism activities are needed in order to get the economy back on track, he said.

"The problem is, we are really limited in what we can do to get tourism back. For it to return, source markets need to make it easier for their citizens to return and travelers need to feel safe," he said.

Prior to omicron emerging as a coronavirus variant of concern, John said most businesses that he and his team spoke to "believe 2022 would be better."

"We would see not 2019 numbers, but some meaningful numbers within the first and second quarters of 2022. With the omicron variant, this has changed the narrative obviously," John, who also was the seminar moderator, said.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez, at the seminar, said there's a "long road" to tourism recovery but he pointed out that tourists are returning and nine airlines have firmed up their flight schedules, including the return of Asiana Airlines this month after leaving the route 18 years ago.

But the omicron threat is "kind of a speed bump," he said.

"With respect to the new variant, these encouraging trends ... may be – I stress – may be a temporary setback pending further clarification of the severity and international travel restrictions recently imposed by our source markets," Perez said.

The GVB vice president said Guam remains a "safe resort destination," with full vaccination at 92%, and robust contact tracing and testing, as well as treatment.

Highest real estate sales

Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., said 2021 is on track to have the highest gross sales in Guam real estate in over a decade, at about $593.9 million, although she noted that 2016 posted $560.4 million because of the $125 million sale of the Westin Resort Guam.

This year, she said, the largest sale was $6.5 million, the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

What that means, she said, was that there were a lot more transactions, about 1,700, compared to the usual 1,000 to 1,500 a year.

The $388.1 million of sales in 2020, she said, was dampened by the closure of the Department of Land Management for about two months, stopping the recording of all real estate sales because of the pandemic.

Hutapea raised concern about the increase in Guam's single-family dwelling median price.

She noted increases in the value of building permits and the optimism of real estate market participants toward Guam's future.

Hutapea shares the optimism that the federal government would soon allow H-2B workers to work "outside the (military) fence," easing up pressures on private construction projects.

It's not too late for anyone to open their own construction business, she said, because there are so many construction projects available in the years to come.

Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola, at the seminar, said there are about $475 million worth of construction projects planned and ongoing on Guam.

Finally, diversification

GEDA's John said in the 30 years he's been on Guam, he's heard of economic diversification plans, but he thinks this time "it might be different" because of three factors.

One, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a "sense of urgency" to diversify the economy after the economic blow to tourism.

Second, there's cooperation between the private sector and the government.

Third, "there's money on the table," John said, referring to federal money now available to explore the viability of other industries. GovGuam announced a $1 million federal grant award to explore additive manufacturing, agriculture and transshipment industries, among others.

While these challenging times have made it easier for some to say diversification makes the community weaker, John said, it's time to put politics aside and continue to work together.

"Once we get through COVID, I'm confident, ... demand for travel and leisure will return. ... I truly believe that once tourism rebounds, along with the buildup that we find ourselves in, increased military presence in the region and the island’s diversification efforts, we actually might see some very bright times for Guam’s economy," John said.