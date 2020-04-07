The Department of Public Health and Social Service's Division of Environmental Health's processing center remains closed until further notice leaving many to wonder about the status of applying and renewing health certificates.

New applications will not be accepted.

Health certificates expiring from Feb. 16 to May 5, will continue to be valid until further notice, according to the Joint Information Center.

Refresher and Interim Food Safety Health Certificate training courses, which were scheduled from March 16 to May 5 will be rescheduled to another date with no additional fees.

Employers with employees who possess an interim-new health certificate are to be overseen by a manager or supervisor with a manager's certification to ensure employees are given supervision in food safety practices while at work.

The JIC reminds the public to refrain from visiting the Division of Environmental Health and Northern Region Community Health Center for inquiries about Health Certificates, Sanitary Permits, or Guam Controlled Substances Registrations.

Those with questions should call 300-9568 for assistance, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.