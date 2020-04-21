Mark Francis Aguigui Sablan, 46, is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

A police officer was at a traffic light near the former Citibank around 3 p.m. April 18 when he saw a silver Mazda truck with an August 2018 registration tag. The officer received information that the registration and insurance had expired on the vehicle.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and met the operator, later identified as Michael Joseph Cruz Guzman, and a search was conducted of the vehicle. The officers later found there were two bench warrants issued for Guzman in separate family violence cases. The complaint doesn't say what, if any action, was taken with Guzman.

A second officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle, where Sablan was sitting. The officer saw Sablan looking toward the others in the vehicle, while reaching for the right side of his pants several times.

The officer asked what he was reaching for and he replied, "Nothing," documents state.

The officer had to tell him to stop reaching for the right side of his pants, documents state.

Police said they found a Krazy Glue container located in the passenger side door with three small baggies containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The substance tested presumptive positive as meth, documents state.