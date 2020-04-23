Dante Fortaleza Buensuceso Jr., 26, faces multiple charges after police pulled him over for an expired registration.

Around 5 p.m. on April 20, a white Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Buensuceso, pulled in front of a police patrol vehicle then made a sudden U-turn, Superior Court documents state.

A check of the vehicle's license plate number led to the discovery that the vehicle's registration and insurance were both expired. The officers pulled over the vehicle and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, court documents state. Police allegedly discovered a black pouch with $460 and two clear resealable plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance.

Charges against Buensuceso include possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and vehicle without registration – both as violations.