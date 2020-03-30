With a new month soon starting many people are concerned about licenses and vehicle registration expiring.

The information shared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation made the following accommodations and/or extended licenses and registration.

Vehicle registration

Any vehicle registrations expiring in March 2020 will be extended through April 30. Late fees will be waived for the period as long as renewal is done by April 30, officials stated.

• Registration can be done online for current and expired registrations.

• For vehicles that expired prior to March 2020, late fees will apply.

Driver's license

For driver's licenses which expire from March 16 through March 30, all late fees will be waived.

For driver's licenses which expired prior to March 16, late fees for the period from March 16 - March 30 will be waived. Any other late fees will apply.

Business licenses

Any business license expiring in March 2020 will be extended through April 30, 2020. Penalties will be waived for the period March 16 - March 30, 2020 as long as renewal is done by April 30, 2020.

Business licenses which do not require clearance may be renewed online. DRT highly recommends that renewals be done online.

Business licenses which require clearance will have to be renewed at either the Business License and Permit Center or at DRT's Barrigada location once regular office hours resume.