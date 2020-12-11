Exploring the struggles of Oceania with UOG's 19th issue of 'Storyboard'

The University of Guam is launching the 19th issue of its literary journal, "Storyboard: A Journal of Pacific Imagery," on Dec. 17.

The live virtual event will feature readings by, and discussions with, the featured authors and artists.

The issue includes 38 original pieces of prose, poetry and short stories, as well as artwork inspired by the theme "Oceania rising." The artists and writers explore the political, social, economic, emotional, cultural and spiritual struggles of climate change in Oceania.

"This edition is a beautiful collection that reflects the creative expression and unique perspectives of island peoples," said Editor Holly Rustick. "The interpretations of what 'Oceania rising' means range from the rise of navigating cultural identity all the way to the actual rise of the waters, and with it, the impact of climate change on traditions, the land and legacy."

The pieces were selected for the compilation by an editorial board of UOG faculty members led by Rustick.

The journal's launch, hosted by the UOG Division of English and Applied Linguistics in partnership with the University of Guam Press, will take place at noon on Dec. 17 on the UOG Press Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uogpress.