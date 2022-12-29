Extended GPA credits in effect

The Guam Power Authority has received funding from the Department of Administration to apply the first $100 of the extended Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program.

“Residential and commercial customers with active, qualified accounts should receive the December increment of the $100 energy credits beginning, Dec. 29, 2022,” a release from the utility stated.

GPA received a total of $5.27 million from DOA for this first payment of the extended credit program. A total of about $26 million is appropriated for the extension.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The credit program grants $100 monthly credits to GPA consumers for five more months, or $500 in total. The program was first enacted in July and, had it not been for the extension, would have expired in November. Any leftover credits unused by customers would have rolled over to subsequent months, however.

“The energy credit program provides immediate financial relief to more than 50,000 GPA qualified residential and commercial customers. The additional $100 monthly credits will be applied to active, qualified accounts from December 2022 to April 2023,” the GPA release stated.

The extension was unanimously passed by senators and signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier this month.

“We are greatly appreciative once again and thank all 15 senators of the Guam Legislature for their bipartisan support of this bill,” acting GPA General Manager Tricee Limtiaco stated in a previously issued press release.

Limtiaco also thanked the governor for her “swift response” to enact the law.

“The rising (fuel surcharge) is straining energy affordability to GPA ratepayers, especially those unemployed, underemployed and those on fixed incomes. The cost of energy to island ratepayers is at a historic high, primarily due to the unprecedented increase of world fuel prices this year,” Limtiaco added.