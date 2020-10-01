Payment of the extra $300 or $400 in weekly unemployment benefits is still awaiting guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

This comes more than three weeks since FEMA's Sept. 8 approval of Guam's application for a $22.6 million grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

FEMA's grant funding will allow Guam to provide $300 a week to those displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic for up to three weeks, which can be extended by up to three more weeks depending on fund availability.

This is on top of the up to $345 in weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to Guam workers.

Other states have been distributing the weekly $300 from FEMA, and have not opted to pay out an additional $100 weekly.

Dell'Isola said Guam is seeking clarification on whether Guam is still responsible for the $100-per-worker share.

"We are waiting for accurate information on what are Guam's options," Dell'Isola said.

The much-awaited guidance from FEMA will give GDOL the green light to start distributing the extra unemployment aid to some 25,000 of Guam's eligible displaced workers for unemployment between July 26 and Aug. 15.

Unlike the PUA and the extra $600 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which ended on July 25, any LWA overpayment or fraudulent claim paid out will have to be paid back by GovGuam.

Some 30,000 have so far received PUA and FPUC funds. Later this week or early next week, some $15.6 million in unemployment benefits will be released for cleared claims through Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, at least 111 hearings on appeals related to unemployment claims decisions will be held between Oct. 13 and Nov. 24, Dell'Isola said.