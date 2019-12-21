Thousands of government of Guam employees have been given the gift of a day off on Christmas Eve and an early payday.

“While we know the challenges we face are great, nothing is greater than the strength, resilience, and spirit of the people of Guam,” states a letter from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, which also notes that President Trump ordered a holiday for the federal government.

“So, in the spirit of giving this holiday season, we have decided to make payday come a little early next week. Instead of waiting until Friday, payday will fall on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, 2019," the administration stated in the press release.

"We are also declaring Christmas Eve a Government of Guam Holiday, giving thousands of government employees more time to spend with their loved ones," the letter adds.

It's unknown how much the extra day off will cost the government. Adelup didn't answer questions about the cost of the holiday, and whether or not the government can afford it – considering the shortage of police officers and other essential employees, as well as the Legislature's recent passage of a bill that would pay millions in war claims.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, during his tenure in the previous administration, has said a GovGuam holiday will cost "something less than $150,000" in additional cost to the local government – for the government departments and agencies within the executive branch, Post files state. This cost does not include employees and supervisors at the Guam Power Authority, Guam Waterworks Authority, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and Guam Memorial Hospital, many of whom need to work even during a GovGuam holiday.

According to Adelup's press release, the early payday and extra holiday are a token of the administration’s gratitude, and to “recognize all that you do for the people of Guam. …

“Together, we are working to build a safer and more prosperous community, one that grows better, stronger, and more beautiful every day.”