Extra money harder to come by, consumers change spending habits

The cost of living on Guam has risen, bringing about a more conscious consumer, as many The Guam Daily Post spoke with said finding extra spending money is difficult.

“It's very hard to even say that. Everything is getting expensive and it just seems like when I have extra cash it runs out fast, or it’s hard to make extra cash sometimes,” said Mongmong resident Jay Perez.

Guam’s consumer price index for the second quarter of 2022 shows an overall increase in costs of 3.2% since the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the same period last year, the increase is 7.6%.

The cost of food increased by nearly 5%. Housing costs increased by 11%. Rent increased by nearly 19% and electricity is up 34.7% from the first quarter.

Even with a dual-income household, Perez finds a majority of his family’s income goes to bills.

“Bills, big-time. ... With the way everything is, you need a higher minimum wage and cut back on a lot of stuff,” he said.

Perez works in sales. He has seen firsthand how consumer spending habits have changed on island.

“I’m a sales representative and, honestly, the economy is up and down. Some days it’s good and the next day bad,” he said. “I have to meet my quota and that’s the hard thing about it. Not everyone is buying everything. It’s very different, their spending has changed. I sell to all the mom and pop stores and, normally, I would sell a lot and now I don’t because they are not ordering because they are still full.”

Impacted by the spending habits of consumers, Perez said his family turned to public assistance such as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, for relief.

“Food stamp, that’s what helps a lot,” he said.

Other consumers the Post spoke with shared similar views with regard to the struggle in creating disposable income in today’s economy.

“In today’s economy, I feel it’s hard. In my opinion, it’s hard to say because you’re balancing bills to pay and trying to save and some of us who may not make that much income live paycheck to paycheck. Even those that work for the federal still have to balance it,” said Chalan Pago resident Marjorie Martinez.

She said people need to be more conscious about their spending habits.

“You have to learn how to change the way you spend, change your expenditures. I do have the ability to save, I am able to pay the bills that I need to, but my mindset is learning how to be able not to spend too much, less going to restaurants and staying home,” Martinez said.

Her mind is set on preparing for a rainy day versus satisfying immediate wants.

“I am still cautious, even if I have extra cash, I am still cautious. I just want to save. Because it’s hard and then I have two kids who I support in college. I just have to change my mindset, even though I have extra money coming and I pay all the bills, I still need to learn how to watch what I am spending,” Martinez said.

Chloe Stanley, a recent high school graduate and new military member, pointed out that lifestyle choices play a big part in having disposable income.

“It depends on how much you make and the type of lifestyle you’re used to. For me, I think I do have a disposable income. I just kind of budget myself and be like, 'This needs to go to this, and this need to go to bills,'” Stanley said.

Fresh to the workforce, Stanley said she has had her financial “aha” moment, which prompted her to be more conscious when it comes to money, but still be able to treat herself.

“Yes, because I am fresh out of high school and I had a little bit of an, 'OK, I cannot keep spending this much money' moment,” Stanley said. “I think it’s a little bit of building yourself up to get higher pay, but also learn and be able to set aside money. Obviously, everyone needs to have fun, you can’t just be like, 'I cannot spend any more money.' Just set aside some money for bills and fun money.”