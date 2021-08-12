The increased interest in Unmanned Aircraft Systems, commonly known as drones, has federal officials and law enforcement doing their part to educate the community.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Districts Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands held a virtual discussion Wednesday with agents from the Federal Aviation Administration and the military to discuss drone activity surrounding respective military installations and restricted areas for drone usage.

“The spin on this is much like anytime a criminal uses a tool to further their criminal activity … unfortunately this amazing technology that’s been afforded to us with unmanned aerial vehicles has become a tool for people who wish to do harm or criminal activities,” said Craig Perry, Naval Criminal Investigative Service special agent. “We want to make sure that the information the DoD is possessing and our assets isn’t falling into the hands of our adversaries. We want you to understand and make no mistake that there are people out there who wish to do harm against our country. They will use UAS as a tool in furtherance of that crime. So, we are asking for your help in locating, identifying and seeing any of this activity to be able to report it to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.”

The majority of Guam is restricted from drone use, and some areas require prior approval.

“Flying over cantonment areas or areas fenced inside the base … you are going to find that you are not generally allowed to be in those areas. We would ask that you refrain from doing that. Most importantly, if you become aware of that activity, please let us know,” said Craig Perry, NCIS special agent.

Maj. Michael Josephson, commander with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations said he has noticed drone use in restricted areas to be a growing problem.

“This has been a serious concern. Most it stems from innocent activities in my area up by Yigo and Andersen Air Force Base. Ritidian Point and some other places are some very common places to fly drones and look at beautiful sunsets and things like that. While some of these activities can be very innocent, they also can present hazards to flight risks for collusions of aircrafts that are coming or leaving,” said Josephson. “The reason for all the regulations is to ensure compliance and people aren’t using them for nefarious activities. Most people who are going to let’s say commit gun violence, are not going to go through the process of registering their gun to carry it legally … same things exist for drones."

"I just ask if your intentions are good for using the drones, the very best thing you can do is to make that presence known,” he said.

Prior notice can be given by calling the base at 671-366-2910.

Register

“When you are operating your UAS, anytime you are outdoors, you are in the national airspace system and you are subject to federal laws and regulations,” said Michael Bumberger, FAA special agent. “In Guam, over two thirds of the island is covered airspace which is either restricted or requires advance approval.”

That means users must be authorized to fly in areas like Tumon.

“A majority of Tumon falls within airspace which requires coordination/notification through the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) program. Apps such as B4UFLY will assist the UAS operator to identify areas where UAS operations are authorized and/or if the area is restricted and there are further requirements to operate,” he said.

Bumberger said the key is to be sure to register your device.

“The recreational model aircraft over .55 pounds or 250 grams must be registered with the FAA. All commercially used UAS under Part 107 regardless of weight must be registered with the FAA,” he said. “If you are out operating your drone and you are contacted by law enforcement, my best advice to you is be cooperative, understand that they are just doing their jobs, their mandates. They are not just out to talk to you because they are bored and have nothing better to do.”

Bumberger said while a majority of cases end with a simple warning, he cautions violators that the penalties can be stiff.

“If you decide to order your drone on Amazon and decide to go out and fly without registration and you get caught, there is actually a federal code. Believe it or not, the registration code can come with up to a five-year felony,” he said, adding that each violation could cost up to $20,000.

“Through a collaborative effort with our federal, state, and local partners and reporting to air traffic control, the FAA receives notifications daily. Reporting on Guam is less frequent. Based on my experiences a majority of UAS operators have not registered their UAS.”