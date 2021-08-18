Face-to-face PUA assistance ends Aug. 31 at Dededo library, continues at PUA Center Anigua

The Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will no longer open for face-to-face appointments at the Dededo Library.

The last day of service at this location will be Aug. 31, according to

Operations will continue at the PUA Processing center located on the second floor of the Bell Tower Building in Anigua by appointment Monday through Friday. Walk-ins will be assisted if time and schedule permit. Otherwise a customer service representative will schedule an appointment for you.

“With the end of PUA just a few weeks away, our resources are being stretched very thin. We need to pool them in order to better serve our claimants. With more contact tracing occurring we also need to keep the safety of the people in mind,” said Guam DOL Director David Dell’Isola.

To schedule an appointment for assistance with PUA claims, contact 311 and choose option 6.